iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $103.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

