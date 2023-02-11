CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.78 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.