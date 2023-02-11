Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.15 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.