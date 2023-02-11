Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,029 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 258,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.80 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

