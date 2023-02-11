Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

WPM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Stories

