Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE CNI opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

