Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.46 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 4.6 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.