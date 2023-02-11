Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after purchasing an additional 342,571 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $636,001,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
MMC opened at $172.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.