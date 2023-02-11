Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,672 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.