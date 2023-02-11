Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 3.02% of AgileThought worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.38 on Friday. AgileThought, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $439,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,102,539 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $439,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,102,539 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $154,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,937 shares of company stock worth $671,465. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Articles

