Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,005 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $186.75 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,581,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

