Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

