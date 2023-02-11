Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.05 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

