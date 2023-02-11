Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,306 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.22. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

