Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

