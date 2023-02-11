BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

