Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,333 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE COO opened at $335.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

