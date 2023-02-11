Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.65 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.24 and a 200-day moving average of $287.58. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $349.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

