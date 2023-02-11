EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $356.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.20 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $478.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

