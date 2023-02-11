Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.