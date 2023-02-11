Blair William & Co. IL Sells 425 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

First Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

First Solar Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.81.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.