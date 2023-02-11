J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

