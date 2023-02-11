Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $200.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

