Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 107.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 697.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

