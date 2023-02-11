Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $97,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 6,138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA THD opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

