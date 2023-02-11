Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,515 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Roku worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Roku

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Cannonball Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

