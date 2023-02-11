TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,765,554 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $84,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $41.51 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

