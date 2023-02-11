Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,387 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 93,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

