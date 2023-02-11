The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

