Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 116.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 95.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $126.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

