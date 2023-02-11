Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.