Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $515.75 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $531.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.95 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

