Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,998 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

