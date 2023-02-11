Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $95.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

