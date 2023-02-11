Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,222 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.