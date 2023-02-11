Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

