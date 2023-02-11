EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

