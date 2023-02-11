Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,674 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $207.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average of $197.00. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

