Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,121 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.