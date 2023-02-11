Exelixis’ (EXEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $19,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

Featured Stories

