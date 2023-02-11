Citigroup Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $95.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in onsemi by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

