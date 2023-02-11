Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 29,216 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.29% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $75.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

