Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,670 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 182,708 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

