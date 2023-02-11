Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 269 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.7 %

SITE stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $191.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

