Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TPG were worth $73,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

TPG stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 404.80. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

