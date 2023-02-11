Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 818,395 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $73,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.