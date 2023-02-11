Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.50% of ExlService worth $72,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,091 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $173.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

