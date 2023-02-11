Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $72.50 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,617,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $72,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Down 0.4 %

ABEV opened at $2.44 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

