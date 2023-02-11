Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 6,050 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.30% of Discover Financial Services worth $75,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

