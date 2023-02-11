Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $75.30 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.38% of SVB Financial Group worth $75,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $310.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $658.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.80.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

